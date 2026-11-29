Apple now offers iPhone Duo display repair instead of replacement
What's the story
Apple has changed its policy for handling cracked screens on the iPhone Duo. Instead of replacing the entire device, the tech giant is now focusing on repairing it. The development comes after customers reported their experiences on platforms like MacRumors Forums and Reddit. Previously, Apple used to provide a full replacement for an iPhone Duo with this issue.
Repair guidance
What does the new policy entail?
As part of the new policy, Apple has started providing parts for the iPhone Duo to its stores and authorized service providers.
The company has also instructed its technicians to try repairing units with a cracked inner display before considering replacement.
This is a major shift in Apple's approach toward dealing with this specific issue on the iPhone Duo.
Replacement details
What parts are being replaced?
When it comes to replacing parts in affected iPhone Duo units, Apple appears to be replacing the inner display, inner display assembly with the hinge, and both batteries.
However, if you have AppleCare+ coverage for your iPhone Duo and want a replacement device delivered to you, it may still be possible by using Apple's Express Replacement Service.
Additional cost
Express replacement service will cost you $99
However, opting for the Express Replacement Service will cost you as if the cracked display was accidental damage. In the US, this charge is $99.
It's worth noting that Apple usually stops offering whole-unit replacements by default when repair parts become available.
However, this specific change for the iPhone Duo is especially important due to its known display cracking issue and Apple's previous statement promising customers a replacement.