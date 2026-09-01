Apple debuts Apple Reference Image for iPhone 18 Pro photos

When you snap a photo, the phone saves signed data from the camera sensor, then runs it through Apple's Private Cloud Compute to make an unalterable image.

You can compare this original with any edited versions right in the Photos app to see if anything's been changed.

Plus, developers are getting APIs to add this feature to their own apps, and support for SynthID means you'll be able to tell if an image was made or tweaked by AI, making things much more transparent online.