Apple still working on foldable iPad that could cost $5,000
What's the story
Apple is still working on a giant foldable iPad, internally codenamed "Project J312," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported. The device is said to have a display size of around 19-20-inch and look like a "gigantic iPhone Duo with no display on the outside." It could be priced between $3,000 and $5,000.
Delayed debut
No guarantee the foldable iPad will ever be launched
Initially, Apple planned to announce this innovative device by 2027, but the timeline has been pushed to 2028 and now tentatively set for around 2029.
However, Gurman warns that there's no guarantee the product will ever hit the market.
The company is also grappling with cost and display manufacturing yield issues as well as concerns over potential bulkiness of the iPad.
Information
Apple is also facing OS selection issues
Another major hurdle in the development of this foldable iPad is the choice of operating system. Apple has not yet decided whether to use macOS, iPadOS, or a completely new platform for the device.
Project cancelation
Has Apple really canceled its foldable MacBook plans?
In September, research firm Omdia reported that Apple had canceled plans for a foldable MacBook between 16.1 and 18-inch unfolded.
Earlier reports had described the device as a large-screen foldable iPad.
However, it is unclear if Omdia was talking about the same project Gurman discussed in his podcast.