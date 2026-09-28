Apple is working on new Vision Pro headset
What's the story
Apple is developing a new version of its Vision Pro headset, codenamed N224, according to Bloomberg. The project comes after the company shelved a similar effort, dubbed Vision Air or N100, last year. Unlike the N100 iteration, this one may not be focused on affordability but could serve as an upgrade to the existing M5-based Vision Pro model.
Launch timeline
New model could launch between late 2028 and early 2029
The new Vision Pro model is still in its early stages of development and it could be launched sometime between late 2028 and early 2029.
The company is said to be exploring four different concepts for this next-gen device, one of which closely resembles Meta's recently unveiled VR glasses.
This design would transfer computing and battery functions to an external unit.
Design debate
Apple considering alternative materials for new headset
While the idea of an external computing unit isn't new, some Apple executives are said to be against it.
They prefer a more integrated design, something closer to an all-in-one device.
The company is also said to be considering other material options for the new Vision Pro model. This could include plastic, titanium, and other metals in a bid to make it lighter than its predecessor.