Apple discontinues Mac Pro, Bloomberg says focus is Mac Studio
Technology
Apple has officially discontinued the legendary Mac Pro, quietly removing it from its website.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this move is all about shifting focus to the sleeker, more affordable Mac Studio as Apple's main desktop for creative pros.
Mac Studio handles heavy creative work
The Mac Pro (famous for its powerhouse performance and "cheese grater" look) has been around since 2006, but was bulky and pricey.
Now, Apple wants a simpler lineup and is betting on the compact Mac Studio, which handles heavy creative work without taking up much space (or budget).
It's a clear sign Apple's aiming for efficiency and accessibility in its desktops.