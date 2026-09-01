Apple ends support for these MacBook models
What's the story
Apple has officially ended hardware support for three of its older Intel-based MacBook models, specifically those released in 2017 and 2018. The move comes as part of the tech giant's transition to its own Apple Silicon chips. The affected models are the 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports (2017), Retina MacBook Air (2018), and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports (2018).
Model details
Last compatible operating system for each model
The first model to lose support is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports (2017). Its last compatible operating system was macOS Ventura, released in 2022.
The second model, the Retina MacBook Air (2018), can only be updated to macOS Sonoma, making it two versions behind at the time of writing.
Finally, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports (2018) has also been added to Apple's obsolete list.
Device categorization
Vintage vs obsolete devices
Apple classifies a device as "vintage" when it stopped being sold new more than five years ago but less than seven years ago. After that, it becomes "obsolete."
The company provides service and parts for vintage products for up to seven years, as long as replacement parts are available.
However, users with obsolete devices will now have to rely on third-party repair shops for any necessary repairs or replacements.