Apple ends support for these MacBook models

The first model to lose support is the 13-inch MacBook Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports (2017). Its last compatible operating system was macOS Ventura, released in 2022.

The second model, the Retina MacBook Air (2018), can only be updated to macOS Sonoma, making it two versions behind at the time of writing.

Finally, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with four Thunderbolt 3 ports (2018) has also been added to Apple's obsolete list.