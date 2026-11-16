Apple is studying how people use AI for health queries
What's the story
Apple has launched a new app, in collaboration with healthcare-focused AI company OpenEvidence, to study how people use artificial intelligence (AI) for health-related queries. The iPhone maker is inviting US-based users over 21 years of age, who own an iPhone 15 or later model running on iOS 26 or above with Apple Intelligence enabled. The study aims to involve as many as 200,000 participants over a period exceeding 12 months.
Functionality
How the app works
The new app will let users ask health-related questions like they do with ChatGPT or Claude.
However, unlike general-purpose AI chatbots, it will provide answers grounded in clinical data from sources such as The New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association, and Nature.
The aim is to simplify everyday medical questions for users while also allowing them to rate these responses and give feedback.
User engagement
Sharing HealthKit data
The app also lets participants share data from HealthKit such as resting heart rate, activity, sleep, or lab results. This information can be used to provide more personalized suggestions.
It can also help users prepare better for doctor visits and direct them toward specific providers for answers related to concerning medical issues.
Apple has assured that all data will be anonymized before being sent to a secure third-party cloud provider and won't be used for training AI models.
Corporate responsibility
Insights to contribute to scientific conversation around health AI
Sumbul Desai, Apple's VP of Health and Fitness, emphasized the company's commitment to responsible innovation with scientific rigor and clinical grounding.
"Health is deeply personal, and conducting a dedicated research study is the most thoughtful way to understand how people engage with, comprehend, and evaluate health AI in everyday life," she said.
The insights from this study will contribute to the broader scientific conversation around health AI technology.