Apple ordered to pay record $5.7B in patent lawsuit

Taction filed the lawsuit against Apple in 2021, accusing it of "capitalizing on Taction's innovation and success."

The case revolves around two US patents, Nos. 10,659,885 and 10,820,117. These patents relate to technology that uses vibrations to create tactile sensations when users interact with electronic devices.

Taction claimed that Apple's "Taptic Engine," found in iPhones and Apple Watches since 2014, violates its patents without proper licensing or authorization.