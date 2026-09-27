Apple ordered to pay record $5.7B in patent lawsuit
What's the story
Apple has been ordered by a federal jury to pay over $5.7 billion to Taction Technology for allegedly infringing on its patented technology. The San Diego-based company claimed that Apple used its innovative vibration technology without permission in devices such as iPhones and Apple Watches. This is the largest verdict of its kind in US history, according to Reuters.
Legal battle
Taction accused Apple of 'capitalizing' on its innovation
Taction filed the lawsuit against Apple in 2021, accusing it of "capitalizing on Taction's innovation and success."
The case revolves around two US patents, Nos. 10,659,885 and 10,820,117. These patents relate to technology that uses vibrations to create tactile sensations when users interact with electronic devices.
Taction claimed that Apple's "Taptic Engine," found in iPhones and Apple Watches since 2014, violates its patents without proper licensing or authorization.
Appeal strategy
Apple plans to appeal the decision
After the verdict, Apple said it plans to appeal the decision.
The company argued that its Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction's technology and that the damages awarded are "entirely unsupported by the facts."
The tech giant also noted that Taction's own testing of Apple's products during trial confirmed this distinction.
Patent vindication
'It was a long time coming'
Responding to the court's ruling, Taction's lead counsel Lance Yang expressed satisfaction with the jury's decision.
He said, "We're happy the jury found for Taction and vindicated its patent rights."
Yang also noted that it took five and a half years for this case to reach trial, adding that "it was a long time coming."