Apple faces Photoshop claims over iPhone Duo's ad image
What's the story
Apple is facing a strange controversy after the reveal of its first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Duo. The official promotional image of the device has gone viral, with many users alleging that Apple manipulated it using Photoshop. They claim that the company "tweaked" the image to make it look more user-friendly for one-handed use.
Image manipulation
How the controversy started
A comparison shared on X has drawn a lot of attention. It shows the Duo being held open in one hand, with the device digitally removed and only the palm remaining.
This makes the fingers appear unusually long, leading to another round of memes and Photoshop accusations against Apple.
The image is part of Apple's official marketing material, but the claims are based solely on social media posts and user perceptions.
No comment
Apple hasn't commented on Photoshop allegations yet
Apple has not commented on this specific viral theory.
There is no concrete evidence to suggest that Apple digitally elongated the fingers in its promotional image.
Factors like perspective, camera lens choice, hand positioning, and even basic post-processing can create strange proportions in a photo.
The iPhone Duo is priced at $1,999, with pre-orders starting on October 16. The official launch of the device is scheduled for October 23.