Apple Fitness+ future under review, integration with Health app possible
What's the story
The future of Apple Fitness+, the tech giant's fitness and wellness service, remains "under review," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He speculated that Apple might eventually integrate its Health app with Fitness+ in some way, possibly as a bundled subscription. This speculation comes after reports of Apple's decision to scale back plans for a standalone Apple Health+ subscription service that would have offered AI-driven health recommendations.
Feature repurposing
Elements of proposed functionality may still emerge
Despite scaling back on the standalone subscription plan, some features originally intended for Apple Health+ will be repurposed and released individually. This move suggests that while the standalone service may not be coming, elements of its proposed functionality could still find their way into existing or new Apple services.
Service overview
Apple Fitness+ service and pricing
Launched in 2020, Apple Fitness+ provides a wide range of trainer-led workout and meditation videos through Apple's Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The service is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually in the US market. It also comes as part of the Apple One Premier bundle for $37.95 per month, making it accessible to a wider audience as part of a larger subscription package.