Apple Fitness+ future under review, integration with Health app possible

Despite scaling back on the standalone subscription plan, some features originally intended for Apple Health+ will be repurposed and released individually. This move suggests that while the standalone service may not be coming, elements of its proposed functionality could still find their way into existing or new Apple services.

Service overview

Apple Fitness+ service and pricing

Launched in 2020, Apple Fitness+ provides a wide range of trainer-led workout and meditation videos through Apple's Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. The service is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 annually in the US market. It also comes as part of the Apple One Premier bundle for $37.95 per month, making it accessible to a wider audience as part of a larger subscription package.