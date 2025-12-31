Next Article
Apple Fitness+ is teasing something big for 2026
Technology
Apple just dropped a teaser on Instagram hinting at a major Fitness+ update coming in 2026.
The video shows a trainer holding a newspaper with headlines like "Something Big is Coming to Apple Fitness+" and "The Countdown Begins," which has everyone guessing what's next.
What could be coming?
Rumors point to an AI-powered Health+ platform that gives personalized health tips, possibly launching with iOS 26.4 in spring 2026.
There might also be new workout challenges or special promotions, maybe tied to the annual "Ring in the New Year" activity challenge starting January 1.
The official reveal is expected on New Year's Day—so Fitness+ fans won't have to wait long to find out what's in store.