TSMC kicks off mass production of next-gen 2nm chips
TSMC has officially started making its super-advanced 2-nanometer (N2) chips in Taiwan as of late 2025.
This is a big step after their trial runs earlier in 2025, using new GAAFET tech.
Why these N2 chips matter
The new N2 chips are faster and can save more power compared to the previous generation.
They also feature increased transistor density, making them especially great for AI and mobile devices from brands like NVIDIA and Apple.
What's happening with rivals?
Samsung plans to launch its own 2nm chips soon but with different tech, while Intel has shifted focus away from a true 2nm chip for now.
TSMC already has an upgraded version (N2P) lined up for release in late 2026.