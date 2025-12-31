TSMC kicks off mass production of next-gen 2nm chips

The new N2 chips are faster and can save more power compared to the previous generation. They also feature increased transistor density, making them especially great for AI and mobile devices from brands like NVIDIA and Apple.

What's happening with rivals?

Samsung plans to launch its own 2nm chips soon but with different tech, while Intel has shifted focus away from a true 2nm chip for now.

TSMC already has an upgraded version (N2P) lined up for release in late 2026.