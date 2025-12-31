Next Article
TSMC's 2nm chips are coming in 2025
TSMC is gearing up to launch mass production of its super-advanced 2-nanometer chips by the end of 2025.
These tiny but mighty chips are expected to make devices faster and more energy-efficient, which is a big deal for everything from AI tools to your next phone or laptop.
Why it matters (and who else is in the race)
With more transistors packed into each chip, TSMC's tech could help power smarter self-driving cars and greener data centers.
Jan Frederik Slijkerman from ING says these chips might totally level up how AI models run.
Meanwhile, Samsung, Intel, and Japan's Rapidus are all hustling to catch up—plus, global politics and even trade secret drama are making this chip race extra intense.