Apple gives iCloud+ users free Apple TV, Arcade in India
What's the story
Apple is revamping its subscription services in over 100 countries, including India. The tech giant has announced that it will be bundling Apple TV and Arcade subscriptions with the iCloud+ service. The change comes as part of a major overhaul of Apple's subscription offerings. Existing iCloud+ users will get access to these new services at no extra cost.
Plan changes
Discontinuation of Apple One plan
Along with the new bundling, Apple has also decided to discontinue the Apple One subscription plan for new users in India.
Existing subscribers can either continue with their current plan or switch to the iCloud+ subscription.
The change means that if you're an iCloud+ subscriber, you now get access to 50GB of iCloud storage, Arcade gaming service, Apple TV streaming service, and curated Apple Music Stations at no extra cost.
Subscription management
Changes to Apple Music subscription
Notably, the new iCloud+ bundle doesn't include full access to Apple Music. Instead, users will get a list of curated Apple Music Stations. To enjoy the complete experience of Apple Music, they will have to subscribe separately.
However, with this change, Apple is also reducing the prices for its music subscription service. The Individual plan will now cost ₹115 while the Family plan comes at ₹145 per month.