Apple, Google agree to new rules for app stores

Changes start in April 2026

These changes—set to kick in from April 2026—aim to give app creators a more level playing field in the UK.

The Competition and Markets Authority will keep an eye on how well Apple and Google stick to their promises.

Still, some experts worry the commitments might be "lightweight," since big issues like those hefty 30% fees aren't included yet.

The CMA says it's also looking at future moves around fintech and digital IDs to keep things fair for everyone building apps.