Apple Health will tell how old your body really is
What's the story
Apple has unveiled a revamped version of its Health app, alongside the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4. The redesigned app leverages Apple Intelligence to better interpret user health data. It introduces an Insights tab that offers a summary of key information and personalized guidance, assessments, a new "readiness" score, and even your "Health Age."
Health metric
Health Age takes into account VO2 max, sleep data
The concept of "Health Age" is a unique way to measure how your health metrics stack up against your actual age. It takes into account data like VO2 max, sleep patterns, and even blood biomarkers.
The new app also includes a longevity tab that uses metrics from your Apple Watch and iPhone to evaluate various aspects of your health, such as sleep, movement, and heart health.
Collaboration
Apple partners with Quest for lab test data integration
Apple has partnered with Quest to offer a 50-biomarker panel for $119.
This will give users quick access to lab test data, which can be integrated into the new app's guidance.
The improved Health app also uses Apple Intelligence to better understand other health data, informing features like the readiness score and Insights tab.
User experience
New assessments and guidance to improve user health
The revamped Health app offers enhanced guidance and assessments to improve user health.
For example, it could recommend adding more intervals to a user's morning run for better cardio health.
The app also provides in-depth assessments of body movement, which can be beneficial for aging individuals or those recovering from an injury.
A trainer can even demonstrate certain moves during these assessments, making it feel like having a coach right there with you.