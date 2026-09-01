Apple hikes iPhone 17 prices in India by around 20%

Following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo, Apple has bumped up the price of the iPhone 17 series in India.

The 256GB model now costs ₹99,900 (up from ₹82,900), and the 512GB version is at ₹124,900.

That's roughly a 20% jump for the 256GB model and closer to 21% for the 512GB variant: no hardware changes.