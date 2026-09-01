Apple hikes iPhone 17 prices in India by around 20%
Technology
Following the launch of the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Duo, Apple has bumped up the price of the iPhone 17 series in India.
The 256GB model now costs ₹99,900 (up from ₹82,900), and the 512GB version is at ₹124,900.
That's roughly a 20% jump for the 256GB model and closer to 21% for the 512GB variant: no hardware changes.
iPhone 17, 18 Pro gap narrows
Rising global component costs and currency swings are to blame.
With this hike, the price gap between last year's iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 18 Pro has narrowed to ₹65,000 (down from more than ₹80,000).
This might make more people consider going straight for the upgraded iPhone 18 Pro with its A20 Pro chip and better cameras.