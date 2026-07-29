Apple HomePad may debut this October: What is it?
What's the story
Apple is said to be readying a new smart hub device, dubbed the 'HomePad,' to take on Google Nest Hub Mini and Amazon's Echo Show. The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who has revealed some details about the alleged device and its possible release window. The HomePad will reportedly come with a 7-inch square display and run on a new operating system based on Apple tvOS.
Features
HomePod to come with upgraded Siri AI
The HomePad will come with new Siri, Apple's revamped assistant now powered by Google Gemini AI.
It will support video calls, security features, and intercom functions that can connect with other Apple Home devices.
The device is also said to be capable of automatically adjusting its interface - including text and icon size - based on who is using it.
Expansion
Apple expanding its presence in smart home market
The HomePad is part of Apple's broader strategy to enter the smart home market, a space it has mostly relied on third-party accessories to compete in.
Along with this new product, Apple is also said to be preparing a premium security camera to take on Amazon's Ring system.
The company is also working on a new Apple TV device and an updated HomePod mini.
Launch schedule
Delay in launch due to AI enhancements
Apple was originally scheduled to unveil the smart home display in spring 2025.
However, after delaying its AI-enhanced Siri, the launch was pushed back to coincide with iOS 27 and Siri AI's release.
Gurman speculates that an announcement for the new device could come between October and early next year, although there is a chance of further delays.