Apple Intelligence briefly appeared on China iPhones then pulled offline
Technology
Apple's new AI feature, Apple Intelligence, briefly appeared on iPhones in China (reports surfaced March 30, 2026);
some users said the feature required iOS 26.4, even though it hadn't cleared local regulations.
Once Apple identified the issue, it promptly pulled the features offline.
Apple faces China AI launch obstacles
Launching AI in China isn't easy: Apple has to partner with local companies like Alibaba and deal with strict government rules.
Plus, some Apple Intelligence features rely on Google services that don't work in China.
Meanwhile, local tech firms already have a head start, making it even tougher for Apple to break into the scene.