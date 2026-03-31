Apple Intelligence makes brief and unapproved debut in China

Apple Intelligence, the company's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tool, has made a brief and unapproved debut in China . The feature was first introduced in the US over a year ago but had not been launched in China until now. The sudden appearance of Apple Intelligence was first reported by popular leaker account L0vetodream on social media platforms.

Feature details No official word from Apple on this software feature Screenshots shared by L0vetodream show the Settings app menu for Apple Intelligence and Siri, with the same layout and general labels as seen in English-speaking countries. The top of the page features a toggle for Apple Intelligence, which is translated as "Apple Smart" in some languages. However, despite its brief appearance on social media, there was no official announcement from Apple about this software feature.

Rollout strategy Apple Intelligence spotted as part of iOS 26.5 installation The feature was spotted as part of the installation of iOS 26.5, which is currently in its first developer beta stage. This suggests that Apple Intelligence won't be widely promoted until the full public release of iOS 26.5. Despite its brief appearance, there's no word from Apple about this software feature on its regional online App Store or any press release at the time of publication.

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