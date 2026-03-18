Apple rolls out 1-of-a-kind update for Safari: Check what's new
What's the story
Apple has released its first-ever "background security improvement" update, aimed at fixing a vulnerability in its Safari web browser. The company confirmed the issue in a recent security advisory, stating that a researcher had discovered the flaw in WebKit, the underlying engine of Safari and other apps. Exploiting this bug could allow malicious websites to access data from other sites within the same browser session.
Update details
What are Apple's 'background security improvements'
Apple describes these "background security improvements" as lightweight software updates that include critical fixes for security vulnerabilities. The company deploys them to customers' devices between major software updates. These updates, which were introduced with iPhones, iPads, and Macs running the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS (version 26.1 and above), can provide patches for certain software components like Safari or its WebKit engine, as well as other system libraries.
Procedure
Quick device restart required
The new background security update from Apple only requires a quick device restart, unlike the longer reboot usually needed for software updates with more extensive fixes. Before this first official release, Apple had already rolled out a few security patches to software testers as part of trials for this new update feature.