Apple rolls out 1-of-a-kind update for Safari: Check what's new

Update details

What are Apple's 'background security improvements'

Apple describes these "background security improvements" as lightweight software updates that include critical fixes for security vulnerabilities. The company deploys them to customers' devices between major software updates. These updates, which were introduced with iPhones, iPads, and Macs running the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS (version 26.1 and above), can provide patches for certain software components like Safari or its WebKit engine, as well as other system libraries.