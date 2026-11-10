Apple's AI usage packs for Creator Studio subscribers are here
What's the story
Apple has launched new artificial intelligence (AI) usage packs priced at $50 for subscribers of its Creator Studio. The move is aimed at helping Logic Pro users continue using AI features even after their monthly limit is reached. This comes as part of Apple's broader strategy to integrate more AI capabilities into its software ecosystem.
Feature update
AI assistant for music production
Last month, Apple updated Logic Pro with an AI assistant built on its own and third-party models.
The assistant is designed to help music creators with their production workflows, including starting new songs and setting up vocal tracks through prompts.
It can also make changes to existing projects, making it a versatile tool for music creation.
Usage tracking
How to check your AI usage
Users can track their AI usage directly within Logic Pro.
They just have to open the app from the menu bar, go to Intelligence Features and select Show Usage.
The usage window also has a Buy More Usage option that takes users to the page where they can purchase additional AI credits if needed.
Pack details
Additional details about the usage packs
Intelligence usage packs are available to users with active Apple Creator Studio subscriptions in select countries, including India.
The additional usage is tied to the Apple Account used for purchase and cannot be shared with other family members through Family Sharing.
Unused credits from these packs will carry over from month to month but expire 12 months after the purchase date, according to Apple's support documentation.
App expansion
Potential expansion to other apps
Logic Pro is the first Creator Studio app to offer paid intelligence usage packs.
However, Apple could extend this system to other apps like Final Cut Pro and Pixelmator Pro in the future.
The new usage packs provide an additional payment option for users who require more AI access beyond their regular monthly allowance.