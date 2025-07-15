Next Article
Apple invests in rare earth magnet recycling
Apple is putting $500 million into a new project with MP Materials to recycle rare earth magnets—think the tiny but powerful parts inside your iPhone and MacBook—at a facility in California.
This move helps Apple hit its massive $500 billion US investment goal, and it's also a response to calls for more tech production at home, especially after past tariff threats on gadgets like iPhones.
Apple aims to reduce reliance on China for key materials
The partnership will expand MP Materials's Texas plant so Apple can use American-made magnets in hundreds of millions of devices by 2027.
It's part of Apple's push to rely less on China for key materials, boost US manufacturing jobs, and make its products more eco-friendly through recycling.