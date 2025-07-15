Apple invests in rare earth magnet recycling Technology Jul 15, 2025

Apple is putting $500 million into a new project with MP Materials to recycle rare earth magnets—think the tiny but powerful parts inside your iPhone and MacBook—at a facility in California.

This move helps Apple hit its massive $500 billion US investment goal, and it's also a response to calls for more tech production at home, especially after past tariff threats on gadgets like iPhones.