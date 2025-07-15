Broadcom unveils Tomahawk Ultra in AI rivalry with NVIDIA

Unlike NVIDIA 's tightly integrated NVLink (which is basically plug-and-play with their GPUs), Broadcom's chip uses Ethernet—making it easier and cheaper to scale but needing more technical know-how to get top performance for AI. The real win here is flexibility: you're not locked into one vendor, and you can use regular cables and transceivers.

Will this chip really replace NVLink?

If your team has the skills to fine-tune networking for AI workloads, Broadcom offers a cost-effective way to build huge clusters without being tied down by proprietary tech.

But if you want something that "just works" out of the box for AI, NVIDIA's all-in-one approach is still the go-to choice.