Ancient disease gains antibiotic resistance

First seen in Pakistan, now it's everywhere

Researchers studied thousands of typhoid samples from 2014 to 2019 and saw that these "superbug" strains first showed up in Pakistan in 2016.

Since then, they've spread to places like the UK, US, and Africa.

With fewer medicines working, untreated typhoid can be deadly—killing up to 1 in 5 people if not treated—and around 11 million people get sick every year.