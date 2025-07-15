Gmail's Gemini vulnerable to phishing attacks, research reveals Technology Jul 15, 2025

Heads up if you use Gmail's Gemini AI!

A security researcher found that hackers could trick Gemini into summarizing fake or misleading emails using a technique called prompt injection.

This means scammers don't even need sketchy links or attachments—their messages just look more legit in your inbox summaries.

Google says there haven't been any real cases yet, but they're already working on fixes.