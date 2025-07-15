AWS launches Kiro, AI-Driven IDE for enhanced vibe-coding
AWS just dropped Kiro, a new AI-powered coding tool designed to make life easier for developers.
Announced on July 15, 2025, Kiro brings together everything from code editing to debugging in one place.
The coolest part? You can use natural language prompts—so building apps feels more like having a conversation than writing lines of code.
Kiro can handle messy AI-generated code
Kiro arrives right before the AWS Summit 2025 in New York and shows AWS is serious about next-gen coding tools.
It tackles messy AI-generated code with something called spec coding for better accuracy and control.
Features like Model Context Control (MCP), agentic chat, and support for VS Code settings mean it fits right into your workflow.
Plus, it connects smoothly with other AWS services like Amazon Connect and AWS Transform, making software deployment way simpler.