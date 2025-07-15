Next Article
ISRO chief discusses India's progress in human space travel
India just took a big leap toward sending its own astronauts to space.
Shubhanshu Shukla wrapped up an 18-day trip to the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission—a team-up between ISRO and Axiom Space.
During his stay, he helped run over 60 experiments, from growing seeds in zero gravity to studying microalgae.
A giant leap for Gaganyaan
Although the launch was pushed back due to a safety issue (ISRO's chairman V Narayanan said crew safety came first), the mission is a huge step for Gaganyaan—India's own astronaut program.
With more than 7,300 tests already done on systems and astronauts like Shukla getting hands-on experience, India is steadily gearing up for its first homegrown human spaceflight.