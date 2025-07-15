ISRO chief discusses India's progress in human space travel

A giant leap for Gaganyaan

Although the launch was pushed back due to a safety issue (ISRO's chairman V Narayanan said crew safety came first), the mission is a huge step for Gaganyaan—India's own astronaut program.

With more than 7,300 tests already done on systems and astronauts like Shukla getting hands-on experience, India is steadily gearing up for its first homegrown human spaceflight.