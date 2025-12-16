Apple iOS 26.3 update makes switching to Android easier
Apple just dropped the iOS 26.3 update, and it's all about making life simpler if you ever want to switch from iPhone to Android.
There's now a built-in tool that lets you move your photos, messages, and apps by just placing your devices next to each other—no complicated steps needed.
Health data and Bluetooth-paired devices don't transfer yet, but most essentials are covered.
What else is new?
The update also introduces Notification Forwarding, so you can send your iPhone alerts straight to a third-party device (and pause them on your Apple Watch).
For now, this feature only works in the EU since it's part of following new digital market rules.
Fun fact: Apple and Google actually teamed up for the new data transfer tool—pretty cool for anyone who likes a bit more freedom between platforms!