iOS 27.3: 5 big changes coming to your iPhone
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch the next major update for its iPhone users, iOS 27.3. Currently in beta, the update isn't expected to be released publicly before December. The first developer preview of this update reveals that it will offer enhanced capabilities for Siri AI and a redesigned Health app. It also introduces Siri Recap on Apple Watch, a feature that was previously unavailable on this device model.
AI enhancement
Siri AI gets smarter with iOS 27.3
The iOS 27.3 update will further improve Siri AI, which was first introduced with iOS 27 in September.
The assistant now offers new actions for most of Apple's first-party apps like Calendar, Mail, Messages, Photos, and Safari.
You can ask Siri to create a new playlist on Apple Music or schedule an iMessage for later.
This update makes Siri more proactive and user-friendly than ever before.
Developer tool
App Intents API for Siri AI
The biggest change in iOS 27.3 is a new API for Siri AI, which will help app developers integrate their apps with the assistant more effectively.
While some apps can already work with Siri, these interactions are mostly limited to basic commands and answering questions.
With this update, Siri AI will be able to control apps using App Intents, letting you order dinner or book a table just by talking to Siri.
Language addition
New languages for Siri AI
Like the previous update, iOS 27.3 will also add new languages to Siri AI's repertoire.
The upcoming update will add support for Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Turkish, and Norwegian.
This move is part of Apple's continuous effort to make its devices more accessible and user-friendly for people around the world by supporting a wider range of languages in its virtual assistant technology.
App updates
Redesigned Health app and Safari enhancements
The first iOS 27.3 beta also brings a redesigned Health app and new features for Safari.
The revamped Health app divides into three tabs: Insights, Longevity, and Browse. It offers an easier way to understand health data, especially for Apple Watch users.
Meanwhile, Safari gets Vertical Tabs and Adaptive Dark Mode with this update, making browsing more convenient and comfortable for users who prefer dark mode on their devices.
Device-specific upgrades
Improvements for Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4
The upcoming update also brings some improvements for the new Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4. It enables Audio Intelligence, a feature that turns the watch into an always-listening AI device.
The update also includes Live Rewind and Siri Recap features, with Siri Recap summarizing key points of conversations during specified times and locations set by the user on their Apple Watch.