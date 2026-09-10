iOS 27 releases September 14 with long-awaited Siri AI
What's the story
Apple has announced the launch of its next major software update, iOS 27, on September 14. The highlight of this update is the introduction of "Siri AI," an advanced version of the company's virtual assistant. This new feature will be available as a beta version on English-only devices at first, with support for French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish languages expected to be added in October.
Additional features
Liquid Glass opacity slider and redesigned icons
Along with the new Siri AI, iOS 27 will also come with a Liquid Glass opacity slider. This feature lets users choose between a more transparent or frosted user interface.
The update will also bring new icon designs for several built-in apps, with slight color tweaks.
Plus, it will include extra-large widgets and customizable time display on the Lock Screen.
AI integration
Siri AI will have access to personal context
The new Siri AI will be able to access "personal context," allowing users to give it access to their calendars and emails for task automation.
This means you can have reminders that understand your schedule.
However, it's worth noting that not all iPhones will get the Siri upgrade, and older devices won't support these features.
Device support
Other platforms to get the update
Siri AI will be available as a beta version on September 14, but only for newer devices such as recent iPads with A- or M-series chips and Apple Vision Pro.
Older gadgets won't get these features.
The update will also be rolled out to other software platforms such as macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS.