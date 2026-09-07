iOS 27: When is it coming, expected features, compatible iPhones
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch iOS 27, a major software update for compatible iPhones. The update was first unveiled at WWDC 2026 and has been in beta testing since June. The final version is expected to be released in September, following Apple's annual iPhone launch event. While the company has confirmed that iOS 27 will be released this fall, an official public release date is yet to be announced.
Beta updates
Eighth developer beta released recently
Apple recently released the eighth developer beta of iOS 27 on August 31.
This is one of the final steps in beta testing, focusing on identifying potential bugs and improving performance ahead of public release.
The company had also announced plans to release a public beta through its Apple Beta Software Program, allowing users to test new features before the stable version is launched.
Feature enhancement
Major improvements in Siri AI and Apple intelligence
The biggest improvement in iOS 27 is the enhanced Siri AI.
The new assistant can understand context, recognize screen content, and use web knowledge to provide more relevant answers. It may also perform actions across different apps.
Along with this, Apple Intelligence will be integrated into apps like Photos, Safari, Messages, Mail, and Shortcuts in iOS 27.
Device support
Some features limited to newer iPhones
A wide range of iPhones will be compatible with iOS 27. However, the latest Apple Intelligence and Siri AI features will only be available on newer devices.
According to Apple, the advanced capabilities of Apple Intelligence in iOS 27 can only be accessed on the iPhone 16 series and newer models, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.