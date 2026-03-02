Apple iPad Air with M4 chip launched at ₹65,000

Apple has unveiled an updated version of its iPad Air, now powered by the advanced M4 chip. The new model promises faster performance, enhanced memory capacity, and support for Wi-Fi 7. It will be available in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. The device comes in four color options: blue, purple, starlight, and space gray.

Performance upgrade M4 chip brings significant performance boost The new iPad Air is powered by Apple's M4 chip, which features an eight-core CPU and a nine-core GPU. The company claims this model is up to 30% faster than the previous generation iPad Air with an M3 chip and up to 2.3 times faster than the one with an M1 chip. The upgraded GPU also enables second-generation hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing for improved graphics performance in games and creative applications.

Memory boost Enhanced memory and AI capabilities The new iPad Air comes with 12GB of RAM, a 50% increase over its predecessor. It also features a 16-core Neural Engine, three times faster than the one in M1 chip. This upgrade enhances on-device AI tasks like transcription, image recognition, and advanced app-based AI tools.

Advertisement

Connectivity upgrade Improved connectivity options The new iPad Air also features Apple's N1 wireless networking chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support. The company says this chip improves performance and reliability on 5GHz Wi-Fi networks. Cellular variants come with the C1X modem for up to 50% faster cellular speeds and improved energy efficiency over the previous generation.

Advertisement