Apple iPad Air with M4 chip launched at ₹65,000
What's the story
Apple has unveiled an updated version of its iPad Air, now powered by the advanced M4 chip. The new model promises faster performance, enhanced memory capacity, and support for Wi-Fi 7. It will be available in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. The device comes in four color options: blue, purple, starlight, and space gray.
Performance upgrade
M4 chip brings significant performance boost
The new iPad Air is powered by Apple's M4 chip, which features an eight-core CPU and a nine-core GPU. The company claims this model is up to 30% faster than the previous generation iPad Air with an M3 chip and up to 2.3 times faster than the one with an M1 chip. The upgraded GPU also enables second-generation hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing for improved graphics performance in games and creative applications.
Memory boost
Enhanced memory and AI capabilities
The new iPad Air comes with 12GB of RAM, a 50% increase over its predecessor. It also features a 16-core Neural Engine, three times faster than the one in M1 chip. This upgrade enhances on-device AI tasks like transcription, image recognition, and advanced app-based AI tools.
Connectivity upgrade
Improved connectivity options
The new iPad Air also features Apple's N1 wireless networking chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support. The company says this chip improves performance and reliability on 5GHz Wi-Fi networks. Cellular variants come with the C1X modem for up to 50% faster cellular speeds and improved energy efficiency over the previous generation.
Market launch
Pricing and availability
The 11-inch iPad Air starts at ₹64,900 for the Wi-Fi model and ₹79,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The larger 13-inch version starts at ₹84,900 for Wi-Fi and ₹99,900 for Wi-Fi + Cellular. Education pricing reduces the starting prices to ₹59,900 (11-inch) and ₹79,900 for the 13-inch Wi-Fi model. Pre-orders start on March 4 with availability starting from March 11.