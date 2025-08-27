LOADING...
Apple schedules iPhone 17 series launch for September 9
The event will be held at Apple Park

By Mudit Dube
Aug 27, 2025
10:01 am
What's the story

Apple has officially announced the date for its next major product launch event, scheduled for September 9. The keynote will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino and streamed globally. As part of the highly anticipated fall announcements, this year's event is expected to unveil four models of the iPhone 17 series: a standard version, an ultra-thin 'iPhone 17 Air,' and flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Expected upgrades

iPhone 17 series to see design and camera upgrades

While Apple has not officially confirmed the details, leaks indicate that the iPhone 17 series could feature design refinements and improved cameras. A new camera island design and deeper integration of Apple's AI capabilities are also expected. The company is betting heavily on these advancements to transform user experiences across its devices, especially as competition from Samsung, Google, and Chinese brands intensifies.

Wearable upgrades

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to launch alongside new iPhones

Along with the iPhone 17 series, Apple is also gearing up to update its wearables. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is likely to bring incremental improvements for outdoor and endurance users. The Apple Watch Series 11 will also be revealed at the event. There are also rumors of a refreshed Apple Watch SE aimed at making Apple's health and fitness features more accessible at an affordable price point.

AI focus

Apple's AI push will be in focus at the event

The September event comes at a crucial time for Apple, which is betting heavily on AI to enhance user experiences across its devices. Analysts will be closely watching how the new iPhones and Watches integrate these capabilities. With the iPhone still accounting for more than half of Apple's revenue, expectations are high for this launch. Pre-orders are expected to open within days of the announcement, with first deliveries expected later in September.