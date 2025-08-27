Apple schedules iPhone 17 series launch for September 9

Apple has officially announced the date for its next major product launch event, scheduled for September 9. The keynote will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino and streamed globally. As part of the highly anticipated fall announcements, this year's event is expected to unveil four models of the iPhone 17 series: a standard version, an ultra-thin 'iPhone 17 Air,' and flagship iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Expected upgrades iPhone 17 series to see design and camera upgrades While Apple has not officially confirmed the details, leaks indicate that the iPhone 17 series could feature design refinements and improved cameras. A new camera island design and deeper integration of Apple's AI capabilities are also expected. The company is betting heavily on these advancements to transform user experiences across its devices, especially as competition from Samsung, Google, and Chinese brands intensifies.

Wearable upgrades Apple Watch Ultra 3 to launch alongside new iPhones Along with the iPhone 17 series, Apple is also gearing up to update its wearables. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is likely to bring incremental improvements for outdoor and endurance users. The Apple Watch Series 11 will also be revealed at the event. There are also rumors of a refreshed Apple Watch SE aimed at making Apple's health and fitness features more accessible at an affordable price point.