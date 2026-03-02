Apple iPhone 17e with A19 chip debuts at ₹65,000

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 17e in India, making it the most affordable addition to the iPhone 17 series. The base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at ₹64,900. If you want more storage, you'll have to shell out ₹84,900 for the variant with 512GB storage. The new device will go on sale starting March 11 and pre-orders will begin from March 4 at around 7:45pm IST.

Tech specs The device is powered by Apple's A19 chip The iPhone 17e sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K and peak brightness of up to 800 nits (1200 nits for HDR). The display resolution is still 60Hz and the design remains largely unchanged from the 16e. The handset is powered by Apple's A19 chip and C1X cellular modem, which is said to be up to two times faster than the C1 in iPhone 16e.

Design details It has a single rear camera with 48MP sensor The iPhone 17e features a single rear camera with a 48MP sensor with f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilization. The device also supports a 2x digital zoom. It can capture Night Mode shots, 4K videos with Dolby Vision up to 60fps, and Spatial Audio videos. The front-facing camera is a 12MP TrueDepth system that supports Face ID biometric authentication.

