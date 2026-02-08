Apple's iPhone 18 Pro could get these camera upgrades

Apple is said to be testing two major upgrades for the rear camera of its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. The news comes from a reliable leaker on Weibo, who goes by the name of Digital Chat Station. The first upgrade is a new main camera with an adjustable aperture, which would offer more control over lighting and depth of field in photos.

Innovation Variable aperture technology The variable aperture technology would be a first for Apple's iPhone line-up, which has always used a fixed aperture of f/1.78 on its main cameras from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 17 Pro models. The fixed lens is always fully open and shooting with this aperture. Samsung Electronics had introduced a variable aperture camera on its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S10 models in 2018 and 2019 but dropped it in 2020 due to thickness and cost concerns.

Enhancement Upgraded telephoto camera Along with the variable aperture main camera, Apple is also testing a new telephoto camera with a larger aperture for the iPhone 18 Pro. The current iPhone 17 Pro models have a telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture. Even though it was upgraded to a 48MP sensor from the previous generation's 12MP sensor, it still has the same size of aperture as before.

