iPhone 18 reportedly delayed until next year
What's the story
Apple's next-generation iPhone 18 is likely to skip its usual fall launch this year, according to a report by Economic Daily News. The report cites Pegatron, an Apple supplier, which revealed during an earnings call that the iPhone 18 Pro series will be launched this fall. The base model of the iPhone 18 will not arrive until early next year.
Future releases
Other models likely to be launched early next year
Along with the base model of the iPhone 18, other models such as the budget-friendly iPhone 18e and a new iPhone Air are also likely to be launched around the same time.
The information corroborates earlier rumors that Apple was planning a staggered launch for its upcoming smartphones.
Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also reported last year that Apple would only launch its premium iPhones in fall 2026.
Foldable release
Foldable iPhone Ultra expected to launch alongside iPhone 18 Pro
Along with the iPhone 18 Pro, Apple's rumored "Ultra" foldable is also expected to launch this fall.
The EDN report cites Pegatron executives as saying that memory and chip shortages are pushing peak shipping seasons into different timelines.
This is due to customers like Apple figuring out how to distribute their available parts while prioritizing higher-priced models with larger profit margins.