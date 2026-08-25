Apple iPhone 18 Pro: When will it launch in India?
What's the story
Apple is expected to unveil the highly anticipated iPhone 18 Pro lineup on September 9, according to Forbes. The tech giant is likely to announce the launch event date as early as August 25 or 26. The announcement will be made around two weeks before the keynote, which is likely to take place at Cupertino's Apple Park.
Availability schedule
Pre-orders and availability
Apple usually opens pre-orders on the Friday after its iPhone launch event.
If the September 9 event is confirmed, pre-orders could start on September 11 or 12.
The latter date is likely due to September 11 being the anniversary of the Twin Towers attacks in New York City.
The phone would then be available for retail purchase and delivery from September 18 onward.
Market release
Availability in India
In the US, the iPhone 18 Pro range could go on sale on September 18, with pre-orders starting a few days earlier. However, Apple has not confirmed these dates yet.
For Indian consumers, availability is likely to follow Apple's global launch pattern. If India is included in the first wave of markets, customers could start receiving their orders around September 18.
Market strategy
Impact on competitors and standard iPhone model's delay
Apple's preference for an early-September launch window gives it a strategic advantage over competitors.
The timing coincides with IFA Berlin from September 4 to 8, which could divert media attention from rival smartphone launches.
However, unlike the Pro models, the standard iPhone 18 is likely to miss this year's September launch cycle and could be launched in spring 2027 instead.