Apple adds camera-based face unlock to iPhone Duo
What's the story
Apple is testing a new face unlock feature for its iPhone Duo, using the front-facing camera for authentication. The feature is being tested with the latest iOS 27.3 beta release, according to MacRumors. At present, users can only unlock their iPhone Duo through Touch ID or a passcode. The addition of face unlock would bring a more simpler way of unlocking the device, although without the full protection of Face ID tech.
Feature constraints
Limitations of the new face unlock feature
The new face unlock feature for iPhone Duo comes with some limitations.
It only works on the lock screen and can be used only if Touch ID or passcode has been entered within 45 minutes.
Also, it can't be used for Apple Pay transactions.
These restrictions are likely in place to ensure security and prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information or transactions.
Future upgrades
Future iPhone Duo models may get Face ID
Apple is also said to be planning to introduce Face ID with the second-generation iPhone Duo, Bloomberg reports.
The first-generation model didn't support Face ID due to hardware limitations, as its slim foldable design doesn't have enough space for the TrueDepth sensor array required by this technology.
However, a recent report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple is working on changing that in a future version of the iPhone Duo.
Update details
Other improvements in the latest update
The latest software update from Apple also addresses another complaint by adding a feature to lock the phone when it's closed.
This was previously done through a shortcut, but now users can enable this directly in Settings, under Display and Brightness.
The company also announced that over 200,000 apps are now optimized for the iPhone Duo, an increase from over 100,000 earlier this month.