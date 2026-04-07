Will Apple's iPhone Fold have a crease-free display?
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone this year. The highly anticipated device, dubbed the "iPhone Fold," is expected to be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. It will be a flagship device that will take on other premium foldables in the market, especially from Samsung and OPPO.
Design specs
Book-style foldable design with virtually crease-free display
The iPhone Fold is rumored to feature a book-style foldable design with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. The device will have a 4:3 aspect ratio and a virtually crease-free design, thanks to ultra-thin glass and liquid metal for the hinge. Recent reports suggest that Apple may also use chip-level high-molecular 3D printing technology for the hinge design on this innovative device.
Size and color
Device will not feature Face ID
When unfolded, the iPhone Fold is expected to measure between 4.5mm and 4.8mm in thickness, while its folded form factor will be thicker at between 9mm and 9.6mm. The device could come in two color variants: a dark gray or black one and a light silver or white variant. Notably, it won't feature Face ID but will use Touch ID integrated into the power button.
Tech specs
eSIM-only setup, no physical SIM cards
The iPhone Fold could be powered by Apple's upcoming A20 Pro chipset based on a 2nm process. It is expected to have up to 12GB of RAM to handle iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence tools. The device could pack a 5,400-5,800mAh battery, which would be the biggest battery ever seen on an iPhone. Unlike previous models, this one may not support physical SIM cards but go for an eSIM-only setup like the iPhone Air.
Camera specs
Quad rear camera setup for photography
Apple is said to be working on a quad-camera setup for the iPhone Fold. The rear camera could feature a dual 48MP setup with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle lenses, while the front could sport a 24MP sensor with a punch-hole camera on the outer display. As for pricing, the iPhone Fold is expected to cost between $2,000 and $2,500 when it launches later this year.