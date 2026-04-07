Will Apple's iPhone Fold have a crease-free display?

Apple is gearing up to launch its first-ever foldable iPhone this year. The highly anticipated device, dubbed the "iPhone Fold," is expected to be unveiled in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. It will be a flagship device that will take on other premium foldables in the market, especially from Samsung and OPPO.

Design specs Book-style foldable design with virtually crease-free display The iPhone Fold is rumored to feature a book-style foldable design with a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. The device will have a 4:3 aspect ratio and a virtually crease-free design, thanks to ultra-thin glass and liquid metal for the hinge. Recent reports suggest that Apple may also use chip-level high-molecular 3D printing technology for the hinge design on this innovative device.

Size and color Device will not feature Face ID When unfolded, the iPhone Fold is expected to measure between 4.5mm and 4.8mm in thickness, while its folded form factor will be thicker at between 9mm and 9.6mm. The device could come in two color variants: a dark gray or black one and a light silver or white variant. Notably, it won't feature Face ID but will use Touch ID integrated into the power button.

Advertisement

Tech specs eSIM-only setup, no physical SIM cards The iPhone Fold could be powered by Apple's upcoming A20 Pro chipset based on a 2nm process. It is expected to have up to 12GB of RAM to handle iOS 27 and Apple Intelligence tools. The device could pack a 5,400-5,800mAh battery, which would be the biggest battery ever seen on an iPhone. Unlike previous models, this one may not support physical SIM cards but go for an eSIM-only setup like the iPhone Air.

Advertisement