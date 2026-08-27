This is iPhone Ultra, Apple's first foldable
What's the story
Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Ultra, could come in a long-lost red color. The speculation comes from popular leaker Evan Blass, who shared some renders of the device in white, black, and red on X. If true, this would mark the first time since 2022 that Apple has released a red iPhone model.
Render doubts
Render isn't official
However, Blass's render isn't an official one, which leaves room for speculation.
The battery icon seen in the image doesn't match with what we expect to see in iOS 27 or even iOS 26. This has led many to believe that these images could be AI-generated.
So, take this rumor with a pinch of salt as no other reports have confirmed such a possibility yet.
Color speculation
iPhone Ultra expected to sell out quickly
While some rumors suggest that the iPhone Ultra could come in a single color, white, others are more optimistic.
Regardless of how many colors Apple chooses to offer for this device, it's expected to sell out quickly.
The tech giant is likely to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Ultra on September 9 at its "Surprise and shine" event.