Apple is going all-in on AI, even if it costs
Apple is shifting gears and putting a lot more money into artificial intelligence, hoping to catch up with rivals like Microsoft and Google.
CEO Tim Cook says the plan includes building new data centers and snapping up other companies—a pretty bold move for Apple, which usually spends carefully.
Apple plans to integrate AI into its Safari browser
So far this year, Apple has already bought seven smaller tech firms to boost its AI skills and product teams.
Cook also hinted they might go after even bigger deals if it fits their strategy.
Plus, Apple wants to bring AI features right into Safari, especially as they face new antitrust pressures in the US that could shake up their partnership with Google.
CFO Kevan Parekh says investing in AI infrastructure is now a top priority for the company.