Apple is going all-in on AI, even if it costs

Apple plans to integrate AI into its Safari browser

So far this year, Apple has already bought seven smaller tech firms to boost its AI skills and product teams.

Cook also hinted they might go after even bigger deals if it fits their strategy.

Plus, Apple wants to bring AI features right into Safari, especially as they face new antitrust pressures in the US that could shake up their partnership with Google.

CFO Kevan Parekh says investing in AI infrastructure is now a top priority for the company.