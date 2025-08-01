Vivo V60 with ZEISS cameras, Snapdragon 7 chip to launch

IP68-rated design, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

The V60's cameras are boosted by ZEISS tech and a sharp 50MP Sony sensor with optical stabilization for clearer shots.

Selfies get a wide 92-degree front camera, and you can pick from Auspicious Gold, Mist Gray, or Moonlit Blue.

It's also built tough with IP68/IP69 ratings.

Under the hood, there's a speedy Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and a huge 6,500mAh battery—all expected around ₹40,000.