Vivo V60 with ZEISS cameras, Snapdragon 7 chip to launch
Vivo is set to launch the V60 in India on August 12, bringing some solid upgrades over the V50.
The big highlight is its triple camera setup—wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses—aimed at leveling up your photo game.
IP68-rated design, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
The V60's cameras are boosted by ZEISS tech and a sharp 50MP Sony sensor with optical stabilization for clearer shots.
Selfies get a wide 92-degree front camera, and you can pick from Auspicious Gold, Mist Gray, or Moonlit Blue.
It's also built tough with IP68/IP69 ratings.
Under the hood, there's a speedy Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and a huge 6,500mAh battery—all expected around ₹40,000.