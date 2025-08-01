US court says Google must allow rival app stores

Big news for Android users: a US court just told Google it has to let other app stores onto the Play Store. This means you'll soon be able to download rival app stores and get access to more apps, not just what Google approves. The goal? More competition and choices for everyone.

Epic Games vs Google saga It all started when Epic Games sued Google back in 2020 after Fortnite got kicked off the Play Store for skipping Google's payment system.

Fast-forward: a jury found Google's rules were basically monopolistic, and now the court agrees—Google can't block other app stores or force its own payment system anymore.

Epic's CEO calls it a total victory Some internal emails showed that Google really tried to keep rivals out.

Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney called this ruling a "total victory" and says they're bringing their own store to Android soon.