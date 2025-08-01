Jio launches new prepaid plans with OTT subscriptions: Check details

The ₹100 plan gives you 5GB of 5G data for 90 days plus JioHotstar. For more binge-watching, the ₹445 plan offers 2GB daily data for 28 days, unlimited calls, and access to nine OTT platforms like SonyLiv and Zee5—plus Jio TV and AICloud.

Plans with popular streaming services

If you want the big names, the ₹1,029 plan includes Amazon Prime Video while the ₹1,049 gets you SonyLiv and Zee5.

The top-tier ₹1,299 plan throws in Netflix.

All these come with daily data (2GB), unlimited calls/SMS for 84 days, plus Jio TV and AICloud access.