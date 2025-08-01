Next Article
Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip revealed: To power Galaxy S26 models
Samsung has confirmed its new Exynos 2600 chip, built on cutting-edge 2nm GAA tech.
It's set to power some Galaxy S26 models and brings a noticeable boost in AI smarts and overall performance compared to the Exynos 2500.
Chip packs a 10-core CPU
This chip packs a 10-core CPU and solid Geekbench scores—2,155 for single-core and 7,788 for multi-core.
Thanks to new Heat Pass Block tech with DRAM, it should run cooler too.
Mass production kicks off later this year, with the S26 likely getting this upgrade while the S26 Ultra might stick with Snapdragon's latest chip.