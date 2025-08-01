Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip revealed: To power Galaxy S26 models

Chip packs a 10-core CPU

This chip packs a 10-core CPU and solid Geekbench scores—2,155 for single-core and 7,788 for multi-core.

Thanks to new Heat Pass Block tech with DRAM, it should run cooler too.

Mass production kicks off later this year, with the S26 likely getting this upgrade while the S26 Ultra might stick with Snapdragon's latest chip.