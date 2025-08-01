Next Article
No, there won't be a total solar eclipse in 2025
Heard about a total solar eclipse on August 2, 2025? NASA says that's just a rumor—there's no major eclipse happening then.
The mix-up comes from confusion with the real big event: a total solar eclipse set for August 2, 2027, which will be a rare and impressive sight across 11 countries and last over six minutes.
Next total solar eclipse will be in 2027
If you love space events, mark your calendars!
There's a partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025 for parts of Africa, southern Asia, and Europe.
But the real showstopper is in 2027—a total solar eclipse stretching over Spain, Egypt, Somalia and more. At six minutes and 23 seconds long, it'll be the longest land-visible total eclipse since 1991.