No, there won't be a total solar eclipse in 2025 Technology Aug 01, 2025

Heard about a total solar eclipse on August 2, 2025? NASA says that's just a rumor—there's no major eclipse happening then.

The mix-up comes from confusion with the real big event: a total solar eclipse set for August 2, 2027, which will be a rare and impressive sight across 11 countries and last over six minutes.