How AI is helping to detect lung cancer early
Lung cancer cases are rising fast in India.
Early diagnosis is rare because symptoms show up late and there aren't enough radiologists.
Now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is stepping in to help catch cases sooner.
AI in diagnosis
AI can quickly analyze chest X-rays and CT scans, spotting early signs of lung cancer—even before symptoms appear.
This tech is helping doctors find cases that might have been missed.
Making X-rays more useful
CT scans are expensive and hard to access outside major hospitals.
AI-powered tools can make regular chest X-rays much more useful, especially in rural clinics.
Goa's already using AI at public centers to screen high-risk groups like smokers—no specialist needed on-site.
WHO backs AI screening
The WHO now recommends AI-assisted chest X-ray screening to help lower lung cancer deaths.
Experts hope India will add this tech to national programs so more people get checked early—with the help of smart, data-driven tools.