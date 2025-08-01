How AI is helping to detect lung cancer early

Lung cancer cases are rising fast in India. Early diagnosis is rare because symptoms show up late and there aren't enough radiologists. Now, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is stepping in to help catch cases sooner.

AI in diagnosis AI can quickly analyze chest X-rays and CT scans, spotting early signs of lung cancer—even before symptoms appear.

This tech is helping doctors find cases that might have been missed.

Making X-rays more useful CT scans are expensive and hard to access outside major hospitals.

AI-powered tools can make regular chest X-rays much more useful, especially in rural clinics.

Goa's already using AI at public centers to screen high-risk groups like smokers—no specialist needed on-site.