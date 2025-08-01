Lava Blaze Dragon goes on sale: Should you buy it
Lava just dropped its new Blaze Dragon 5G in India, starting at ₹9,999 for the 4GB/128GB model.
It's available only on Amazon, with two color choices: Golden Mist and Midnight Mist.
If you buy during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale, you can snag a 10% discount (up to ₹1,000) on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions and get a ₹1,000 exchange bonus on the first day of the sale.
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip powers the device
You get a big 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and over 450 nits brightness.
The phone runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip.
It ships with stock Android 15 and promises one major OS update plus two years of security patches.
It packs a sharp 50MP rear camera
The Blaze Dragon packs a sharp 50MP AI rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera tucked into a teardrop notch.
There's a hefty 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at up to 18W.
For security, you've got both side fingerprint unlock and face unlock—handy for quick access.
A good option in the budget segment
If you're after an affordable phone with reliable specs for daily use—and want those extra sale perks—the Blaze Dragon is definitely worth considering this season.