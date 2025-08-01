Lava Blaze Dragon goes on sale: Should you buy it Technology Aug 01, 2025

Lava just dropped its new Blaze Dragon 5G in India, starting at ₹9,999 for the 4GB/128GB model.

It's available only on Amazon, with two color choices: Golden Mist and Midnight Mist.

If you buy during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale, you can snag a 10% discount (up to ₹1,000) on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions and get a ₹1,000 exchange bonus on the first day of the sale.