Apple reveals salaries for tech roles in 2025
Apple has revealed how much it pays for key tech jobs in 2025, giving us a peek at what engineers, data scientists, and designers can actually make—before bonuses or stock options.
This rare move comes as Apple competes hard in AI, chip design, and product development.
Human interface designers top the charts
Base salaries are pretty wide-ranging.
Hardware Systems Engineers can earn $125K-$378K, Data Scientists get $105K-$322K, and Machine Learning Engineers see $143K-$312K.
Software Development Engineers can make up to $378K.
Human Interface Designers top the charts with salaries reaching $468K—showing just how much Apple values great design.
Apple's move could reshape salary discussions in the tech industry
Apple's salary reveal shows they're serious about attracting top talent in hot fields like AI and design.
Even without counting bonuses or stock perks, these numbers set a high bar—and give anyone eyeing a tech career some real numbers to think about.